0 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $249,000

Tucked away off of the street in the quiet Francis Courtyard Townhome Development, this 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom townhome was initially built by and for the original contractor of this 55+ community and offers many amazing upgrades. As you first walk through the front door and into the large open living room, 4 wooden pillars immediately stand out. These pillars, along with the crown molding that encase the space, were salvaged from the Nurse's Dormitory of the original St. Francis Hospital. Even though this home was built in 2002, the amazing 140+ year old reclaimed woodwork adds history and character unique to this home that sets it apart from other townhomes in the area. The large galley kitchen also features many upgrades such as newer appliances, updated solid wood cabinets, and large pantry with pull outs that offer a plethora of storage space. The large finished utility room with easy stair access down into the insulated crawlspace helps ensure you have plenty of additional storage as well. The added ground moisture barrier also helps to keep the open crawlspace incredibly dry, clean, and free of any odor. This townhome also features an incredible private outdoor courtyard space. A maintenance free white vinyl pergola shades the large concrete deck. Steps then lead down to a brick-laid path in the private courtyard. One side of the yard contains a variety of plants while the other is home to a small garden. The underground sprinklers and added drip line help to keep the vegetation hydrated, healthy, and colorful. This community also has a great HOA that takes care of the trash removal, lawn care, gutter cleaning, and snow removal to make sure you are allowed the freedom to live in your own home without the headache of outside maintenance. This property is truly a one-of-a-kind and is definitely a must see! Contact us today to schedule a private showing!