1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $110,000

Plenty of space to add on! Large corner lot, big garage and all you need in a home! Low maintenance exterior, cozy interior. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom large laundry/mudroom area, galley kitchen and spacious living room, cellar under the rear of home.

