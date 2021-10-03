 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $115,000

1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $115,000

1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $115,000

Clean One bedroom home on a corner lot with lots of potential. Lot is zoned R-3SL, suitable to build a second unit to become a duplex, or you can simply expand and add on to the current home. Newer concrete sidewalks and driveway, HVAC, and windows are newer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts