1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the historic Yancey building downtown Grand Island! 5th floor apartment with great views of the city, front door security access, on-site laundry facilities and community room. Off street parking available. HOA includes heat, sewer, trash, and cable utilities.
1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $72,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carol Bryant returned to Grand Island from Estes Park, Colorado, a couple of weeks ago after a vacation that included a family wedding, solo h…
A passerby found the SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue on Saturday night.
Twenty-seven years ago today, Lyle and Dianne Fleharty of Hastings hit a $50.1 million lottery jackpot — the first Powerball jackpot won in Nebraska.
Smoker Friendly at 802 W. Second St. told Grand Island Police that a former employee stole $1,823.82 in cash from the business.
The Medical Oncologists of CHI Health Regional Cancer Center in the Grand Island area will be joining Nebraska Cancer Specialists as of today …
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
- Updated
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
-
- 1 min to read
Content provided by the Nebraska State Fair. There’s nothing more Nebraskan than the Nebraska State Fair.
A witness reported that a 15-year-old girl was engaging in commercial sex acts out of a home near 56th and Holdrege streets with the 50-year-old woman's encouragement to "go work your little magic trick."
In 1945, Don Ewoldt was serving in the submarine Redfin, just off the southern tip of Japan.
- Updated
Kevyn Hetrick is seeking “world domination,” one discarded plastic bottle at a time.