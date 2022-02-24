 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $77,500

1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $77,500

1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $77,500

One bedroom condo located in Historic Downtown Yancey building. Great views of the city! Secured front entrance, laundry, and large commons room with kitchen on 3rd floor. Free garage & off-street parking. Underground secure parking for an additional fee. HOA includes trash, cable, heat & A/C, water, sewer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts