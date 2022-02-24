One bedroom condo located in Historic Downtown Yancey building. Great views of the city! Secured front entrance, laundry, and large commons room with kitchen on 3rd floor. Free garage & off-street parking. Underground secure parking for an additional fee. HOA includes trash, cable, heat & A/C, water, sewer.
1 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $77,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Said Abdullahi Farah’s body was found shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday after GIPD received a report of an injured person in a Grand Island apartment complex at 303 Pine. St.
CITY: Grand Island Senior High puts two wrestlers in semifinals, while Grand Island Central Catholic has one
OMAHA — A senior and a freshman earned semifinal berths for the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team.
- Updated
Soon after the Huskers announced Chuck Love's suspension, guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team's official online roster.
- Updated
No suspects were listed in the release. The investigation continues.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
Police believe the GTO had collided with an least one unoccupied parked vehicle.
- Updated
The woman is accused of going through the homeowners drawers, and consuming alcohol and food.
- Updated
A witness told police the suspect and victim were in a verbal altercation during the early morning hours of Feb. 15.
YORK – Charges have been filed against a man who is accused of coming to York, strangling and beating a woman, as well as being a habitual criminal.
The members of the Central Catholic squad are multi-sport athletes involved in basketball, volleyball, cross country, softball and band.