 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
100 people 90 and older, who have made appointments, will be vaccinated next week
0 comments

100 people 90 and older, who have made appointments, will be vaccinated next week

  • 0

Next week, Central District Health Department will be able to vaccinate people 90 years and older for COVID-19.

But not many will be immunized. CDHD has only 100 doses.

The department will call people 90 and older, who’ve already signed up, to schedule times for them to receive their shots.

“We also have 1,100 second doses, or booster doses, and we’ll start with those next week for those people who got their first Moderna dose here,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said Friday.

The good news: CDHD has been told that beginning the week of Jan. 25, it will begin to receive 1,000 doses per week from now on.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts