100 people 90 and older, who have made appointments, will be vaccinated next week

Next week, Central District Health Department will be able to vaccinate people 90 years and older for COVID-19.

But not many will be immunized. CDHD has only 100 doses.

The department will call people 90 and older, who’ve already signed up, to schedule times for them to receive their shots.

“We also have 1,100 second doses, or booster doses, and we’ll start with those next week for those people who got their first Moderna dose here,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said Friday.

The good news: CDHD has been told that beginning the week of Jan. 25, it will begin to receive 1,000 doses per week from now on.