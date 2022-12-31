123122-gii-news-births

YOCKEY — To Tom and Paige (Martin) Yockey of Phillips, a son born Dec. 22, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Bob and Charlene Martin of Broken Bow and John and Kris Yockey of Marquette. Great-grandparents are Harriet Barnes of Gothenburg and Joyce Moloney of Sun City Center, Fla.