18-year-old Grand Island woman gets 15 days in jail

Nyabora Tut of Grand Island, one of the combative teenagers in a car stopped by Grand Island police on Jan. 28, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail.

Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey sentenced Tut, 18, on Aug. 10.

She had pleaded no contest to obstructing a peace officer. She was given credit for four days served, and ordered to pay $50 in court costs.

Three charges against Tut were dismissed. They were two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child and one count of use of tobacco or an electronic nicotine device by someone younger than 21.

The five teenage occupants of a car were belligerent and refused to obey commands when stopped by Grand Island police. The car was stopped in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street at about 2:35 a.m. on Jan. 28. When an officer followed the vehicle, the driver made quick turns in an effort to evade the patrol unit.

When it was stopped, the odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. A search turned up alcohol, vape products and drug paraphernalia.

Tut was one of the backseat passengers.

According to the police affidavit, nicotine products were found concealed in Tut's underclothing at Hall County Jail.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Kayden Esch of Hastings, was fined $175 on June 28 for contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The occupants included females who were 15 and 16 and a 16-year-old male. The affidavit says the 16-year-old female and Tut refused to obey officers' directives to exit the vehicle, and the 16-year-old female kicked and hit officers.