2 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $158,000

This 980 sq ft 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has been completely redone. New kitchen, appliances, bathroom, flooring, gutters, water heater, furnace and A/C. The large attached 2 car garage has extra space for a work area. Large yard with mature trees. Don't miss out on this treasure.

