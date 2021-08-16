Sprawling midcentury ranch home. This spacious home has two oversized bedrooms with original hardwood flooring and a large bathroom. The kitchen has tons of storage space with beautiful custom made cabinets and updated appliances. The basement has recently been completely cleaned out and opened up with a new I-beam. Drywall has been hung and new doors are being installed in preparation for a buyer to create their own space that fits their style. In the basement you will find two additional non-conforming bedrooms with large walk-in closets, cemented tornado shelter, finished full bathroom, laundry room, and radon mitigation system. There is a flex space between the garage and home that could be laundry room, storage, or drop zone for outdoor items. Attached to the garage is a large workshop with overhead door leading to the backyard. The covered deck overlooks the large yard and mature landscape. Come check out all this incredible home has to offer. Now with $2000 in closing costs!
2 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $250,000
