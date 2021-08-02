2 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $253,000

Sprawling midcentury ranch home. This spacious home has two oversized bedrooms with original hardwood flooring and a large bathroom. The kitchen has tons of storage space with beautiful custom made cabinets and updated appliances. The basement has recently been completely cleaned out and opened up with a new I-beam. Drywall has been hung and new doors are being installed in preparation for a buyer to create their own space that fits their style. In the basement you will find two additional non-conforming bedrooms with large walk-in closets, cemented tornado shelter, finished full bathroom, laundry room, and radon mitigation system. There is a flex space between the garage and home that could be a laundry room, storage room, or drop zone for outdoor items. Attached to the garage is a large workshop with overhead door leading to the backyard. The covered deck overlooks the large yard and mature landscape. Come check out all this incredible home has to offer.