Good starter home. 2 bd, 1 1/2 bath with newer roof, windows, and vinyl siding. Cosmetic upgrade will make it your own. Detached garage with extra storage. Basement has multiple rooms. 1 year mechanical home warranty included.
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $100,000
