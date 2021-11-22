 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $115,000

  • Updated
REFRESHED 2 bedroom, bath, attached garage. There's new carpet, paint and flooring. The appliances are newer. Roomy backyard. All the conveniences of one-level living. Had previously been a rental at $695.00 per month.

