2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $118,000

This home is freshly painted inside, all but one room has new flooring, main floor laundry, vinyl sided, oversized single garage 24x1610x9 shed, and wood privacy fence in the back yard. Basement is a hatch entry at the back of the house, a great tornado shelter, and lots of storage. This location has water park ballfields and parks close by.

