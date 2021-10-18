 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $122,000

Great investment opportunity or a great place to start, just bring your tools. Great location on a snow route, this home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a large living room. Kitchen and bath have been recently updated. Full finished basement with family room, free standing fireplace, bar and pool table is included. 1 NC room in the basement with 1/2 bath. Gutters and Vinyl siding were new in 2014

