 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $129,000

2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $129,000

2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $129,000

This cute home has fresh paint inside and out. It also has a newer AC, furnace, and new gutters on the side and back. The kitchen is set up for gas or electric range. The home includes a breezeway from the kitchen to the attached garage. It sits on a large lot with great curb appeal. This is a must-see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts