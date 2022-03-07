 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $135,000

Cute 2 bdrm/1 bath home, new paint, carpet and LVP flooring, new front porch, new tiled bathroom, main floor laundry off the kitchen, alley access to a large lot. Crawlspace for utilities

