2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $140,000

Cute and very clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow. The home has a very large living room and dining room. It could be possible to make another bedroom on the main floor by dividing the dining room. Quaint galley kitchen leads to stairs to basement. The basement has a huge bedroom with egress window, along with a large utility/laundry room. New pex water lines, carpet & paint in basement in 2021.