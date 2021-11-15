What a great place to start. Neat and clean with new flooring and paint, move in condition. Located just east of the hospital and close to shopping and services. 2 nice sized bedrooms and a laundry room large enough to double as your office. Eat in kitchen, one car garage and a fenced back yard. This would be a great place to start or finish.
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $147,500
