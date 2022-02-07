Remodeled! Updated! New HVAC, Water Heater, Windows, Roof, Electrical, Plumbing & Flooring throughout. There's more! Beautiful kitchen with butcher block countertops and all new appliances. Double vanity in the newly tiled bathroom. This one will go quick. Schedule to see it before it's gone.
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $154,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The crash occurred shortly after an Aurora police officer attempted a traffic stop on one of the involved vehicles.
Fonner Park, in planning for future horse-racing growth, has firmed up its policy regarding the use of stalls, which has alienated one longtim…
The event center would be named The Ark Christian Event Center, and will be divided into two large rooms.
A male and a woman later identified as Contreras could be seen onSam's Club surveillance video purchasing the gift cards Dec. 14, a police officer testified.
There are 38 houses left to sell in the new subdivision at Phillips, east of Grand Island.
As officers performed a traffic stop, they observed the occupants of the car manipulating items in the vehicle.
- Updated
The Buick exited the interstate multiple times but reentered I-80 westbound each time.
With Simone Biles in the house, NU's Liam Doherty-Herwitz vaults to near the top of the early NCAA charts
- Updated
With Simone Biles in the house, the Huskers — especially Liam Doherty-Herwitz — have a big day in a home men's gymnastics meet.
Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
The district is planning meet-and-greet opportunities for Starr Elementary families to get to know their new leader.