2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $159,000

This terrific home has 2 bedrooms on the main floor, with a full basement 2nd bathroom and laundry. Appliances stay including washer and dryer. 1 stall detached garage. All on a large lot.. The possibilities with this property are endless! Property is being sold as is.

