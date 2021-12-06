 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $161,900

Cozy updated home! 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room in basement. Updated kitchen including sliding door for easy access to backyard and deck, new flooring, lighting, windows and siding. Basement has been finished adding a family room, updated bathroom, and bar area! All appliances stay including washer and dryer!

