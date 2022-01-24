 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $169,000

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath charming home with a pretty, maintenance free exterior. Has been a rental but it is spotless and move in ready. Appliances stay. Includes main floor family room and a huge living/dining room. Eat in kitchen. Basement has laundry and 3/4 bath plus a big recreation room or a nonconforming bedroom.

