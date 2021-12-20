2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Fred Hoiberg has had enough to deal with. Then he became the center of an online rumor that gained enough steam to warrant a response from the AD.
Grand Island police know the suspects have traveled a wide area, and have ties between Matamala Contreras and Florida, Colorado and California.
The store will employ 25-30 partners, or employees, and will include a drive-through.
Police say there was no indication the juveniles intended to harm other students.
Tired of hearing his neighbors arguing, a Grand Island man allegedly confronted them Tuesday afternoon with a machete.
Through the course of the conversation, the suspect threatened to kill the Grand Island woman and her family.
- Updated
Downed power lines left some Southern Public Power customers without power east of Doniphan in areas including Giltner, Stockham, Hansen and Phillips, as well as some rural areas
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I have no excuse. No reason for what happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could to do to take it back.”
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
- Updated
Kim Dinsdale started the award in 2005 to honor educators who have had a lasting impact on their students, colleagues and school communities.