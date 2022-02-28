 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $179,500

Nice 2+1 bedroom, 2 bath all brick house. Attached garage, fenced yard, and underground sprinklers. Newer Lennox furnace & A/C unit. Kitchenette area in basement. Nice sized laundry/storage room. Original wood floors in bedrooms, nice woodwork, and built-ins.

