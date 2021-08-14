An affordable NEW all-electric home that has been lived in for only four months. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & a main floor laundry! The basement is framed for a possible family room, two bedrooms with egress windows, & plumbed for a third bath Oversized one-car garage with a patio area out back, with underground sprinklers. A must-see!
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $180,000
