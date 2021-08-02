 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $192,500

Fabulous 2bd, 1 & 3/4 bath home! Completely updated living/dining room, kitchen and main bath. All new windows with an added bay window in the living room. Large fenced in backyard, UGS, and 1 car attached garage. Unfinished basement that offers a ton of potential for future bdr/bath. Separate mudroom/lndry room w/ a 3/4 bath that leads out to backyard. Long list of updates! Definitely one to see!

