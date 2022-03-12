Easy living.. Dream home offering Quartz countertops, soft close drawers, and cabinets. Main floor with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Laundry. Basement is partial finish (framed, electrical rough-in and plumbing rough-in. Fridge, Oven/Range, Dishwasher and Microwave included. HOA fee includes Trash, Yard Care (mowing, fertilizer, weed control) Snow removal. $125 per month.
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Groundwork could start this fall with a 12- to 16-month construction period to follow. Construction would cost roughly $15 million.
The store is a one-stop-shop for all things kids, such as clothing, toys, gifts and goodies.
The incident started when a police officer observed the vehicle drive onto a lawn near Manchester and Scandinavian Avenue.
Kathleen Jourdan, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She said she acted in self-defense after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.
Police said three teens are in critical condition.
The project is slated for completion in November.
The first leg of the tour, consisting of 50 dates, begins May 27 in San Diego.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
A semi truck that had been traveling east on I-80 crossed the median and struck a westbound semi head-on, sparking the rollover crash that killed three people, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.