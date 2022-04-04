 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $245,000

2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $245,000

Wow! There is plenty of new in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Newer furnace and air conditioner, flooring, basement bath and fencing. The bright kitchen has granite countertops and beautiful tile backsplash. The nicely finished basement has a bathroom, family room and bonus rooms.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts