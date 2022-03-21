 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $248,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $248,000

Easy living.. Dream home offering Quartz countertops, soft close drawers, and cabinets. Main floor with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Laundry. Basement is partial finish (framed, electrical rough-in and plumbing rough-in. Fridge, Oven/Range, Dishwasher and Microwave included. HOA fee includes Trash, Yard Care (mowing, fertilizer, weed control) Snow removal. $125 per month.

