Your search is over! Your NEW HOME has already been started! Concrete foundation in, ready for you to pick your flooring, cabinets and countertops! 2 main floor bedrooms, two car garage attached, framed basement ready for you to finish. Home includes a one year builder's warranty. Sod, Sprinklers and landspacing included. Picture is not of actual home, color may vary.
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $275,000
