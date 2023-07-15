Your search is over! Your NEW HOME has already been started! Concrete foundation in, ready for you to pick your flooring, cabinets and countertops! 2 main floor bedrooms, two car garage attached, framed basement ready for you to finish. The open concept kitchen has counter space to spare all while keeping the chef connected to everything with vaulted ceilings. Home includes a one year warranty,
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wentzville Police Officer Brandi Doyle arrested Lepler at 3:12 p.m. in Wentzville, Missouri.
Two people from Lexington were arrested July 1 after they allegedly threatened a Grand Island woman who owed them drug money.
The lottery said the ticket sold at Ken & Al's Service in Fairfield matched the winning numbers from Wednesday's Nebraska Pick 5 drawing.
Boutique 29eleven has moved from its Railside location to a new home at 3341 W. State St. next to Big Apple Bagels.
Suspects in Grand Island shoplifting arrested in west Omaha