Well-finished new construction townhome in cul-de-sac. Maple cabinets, knotty alder trim with attractive open concept. Large pantry and master closet for storage. Easy Living!
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Robert L. Stahl was arrested Friday in the parking lot of Menards after allegedly stealing a pickup from a storage unit on North Shady Bend Road.
"I've been with this department for 25 years and can't remember anything as horrible," said LPD Assistant Chief Michen Morrow.
Grand Island Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon the departure of GIPS Chief of Human Capital Kristen Irey.
The $7.3 million project at Faidley Avenue and Claude Road is pursuing $1.9 million in TIF support.
The University Bookstore used to sell hundreds of cornhead hats. It hasn't received a shipment since 2019.
This week's Grand Island Independent All-Area Football leaders
The fire near Halsey, which had grown to more than 15,000 acres Sunday night, destroyed most of the Nebraska State 4-H camp.
Kearney police are using the crash to bring awareness to motorists traveling on rural roads, especially during harvest season.
The State Fair announced Wednesday that Ogg intends to resign his position and assist with the transition to new leadership.
Sallie Gilmer had called police to report her 70-year-old father, Jesse Gilmer, was unconscious at 4 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Theresa Ewins said. When police arrived, they found him dead.