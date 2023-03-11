Gatted 55+ Community. Great views of Riverside Golf Course from your outside patio or enclosed sun room. 2 BR 2 Bath, Primary Bath w/ Safe Step walk in heated MicroSoothe tub w/ Hydro & Chromo Therapy w/ shower included. Instant hot water system. All appliances & washer/dryer & furnishings in home are included. Onyx in bathrooms, granite counters in kitchen. Pella windows, & nice window coverings.
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $359,000
