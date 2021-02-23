2021 Nebraska High School Cheer and Dance results

DANCE
Pom, C-1
Grand Island Central Catholic, first
Adams Central, fifth
Ord, 10th
Boone Central, 13th
High kick, C-1
Central City, third
Boone Central, fourth
Ord, sixth
Hip hop, C-1
Adams Central, eighth
St. Paul, 12th
Jazz, C-1
Grand Island Central Catholic, first
Central City, fourth
Hip hop, C-2
Centura, fourth
Doniphan-Trumbull, fifth
Wood River, seventh
Ravenna, eighth
Pom, C-2
Doniphan-Trumbull, third
Cross County, fifth
High kick, C-2
Centura, second
Jazz, C-2/D
Shelby-Rising City, first
Hip hop, D
Osceola, seventh
High kick, D
Osceola, first
Palmer, third
High kick, A
Grand Island, fourth
Hip hop, A
Grand Island, seventh
Hip hop, B
Grand Island Northwest, first
Jazz, B
Grand Island Northwest, sixth
Pom, B
Hastings, 11th
CHEER
Non-tumbling, A
Grand Island, seventh
Game Day, A
Grand Island, seventh
Game Day, B
Northwest High School, second
Traditional, B
Northwest High School, third
Game Day, C1
Grand Island Central Catholic, first
Broken Bow, second
Adams Central, sixth
St. Paul, 15th
Non-tumbling C1
Adams Central, sixth
Hastings St. Cecilia, 12th
Traditional C1-C2
Broken Bow, third
Game Day, C2
Ravenna, ninth
Non-tumbling, C2
Doniphan-Trumbull, seventh
Tumbling C-D
Gibbon, fourth
Game Day, D
Hampton, eighth
Palmer, 11th