2021 Nebraska High School Cheer and Dance results
2021 Nebraska High School Cheer and Dance results

DANCE

Pom, C-1

Grand Island Central Catholic, first

Adams Central, fifth

Ord, 10th

Boone Central, 13th

High kick, C-1

Central City, third

Boone Central, fourth

Ord, sixth

Hip hop, C-1

Adams Central, eighth

St. Paul, 12th

Jazz, C-1

Grand Island Central Catholic, first

Central City, fourth

Hip hop, C-2

Centura, fourth

Doniphan-Trumbull, fifth

Wood River, seventh

Ravenna, eighth

Pom, C-2

Doniphan-Trumbull, third

Cross County, fifth

High kick, C-2

Centura, second

Jazz, C-2/D

Shelby-Rising City, first

Hip hop, D

Osceola, seventh

High kick, D

Osceola, first

Palmer, third

High kick, A

Grand Island, fourth

Hip hop, A

Grand Island, seventh

Hip hop, B

Grand Island Northwest, first

Jazz, B

Grand Island Northwest, sixth

Pom, B

Hastings, 11th

CHEER

Non-tumbling, A

Grand Island, seventh

Game Day, A

Grand Island, seventh

Game Day, B

Northwest High School, second

Traditional, B

Northwest High School, third

Game Day, C1

Grand Island Central Catholic, first

Broken Bow, second

Adams Central, sixth

St. Paul, 15th

Non-tumbling C1

Adams Central, sixth

Hastings St. Cecilia, 12th

Traditional C1-C2

Broken Bow, third

Game Day, C2

Ravenna, ninth

Non-tumbling, C2

Doniphan-Trumbull, seventh

Tumbling C-D

Gibbon, fourth

Game Day, D

Hampton, eighth

Palmer, 11th

