2022 Nebraska weather was notable for one thing: drought

Unlike 2021, which had weather events ranging from heavy snow and extreme cold in February and extreme warmth and tornadoes in December, 2022 will mainly be known for one thing: drought.

The year will go down as the second-driest of the 21st century thus far in Lincoln and the third-driest in the past 45 years, with just less than 20 inches of rain. That's more than 9 inches below the annual average and the 15th-lowest yearly amount ever recorded. The lack of precipitation intensified in the second half of the year, with the August-December period coming in as one of the driest on record.

Lincoln received just more than 3 inches of rain during those five months. The average for the period is just less than 11. The only time in recorded history it was drier during that five-month stretch was in 1894, according to records kept by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The lack of precipitation wasn't limited to just rain. Lincoln had the lowest amount of snow ever recorded for a winter season in 2021-2022, at 5.1 inches. For calendar year 2022, the city recorded 5.9 inches, which was the second-lowest in recorded history.

Lincoln has actually fared better than many other areas of the state, however. The most recent Drought Monitor report from UNL had all of Lancaster County in a severe drought, level two on a four-level scale. But more than half the state is in either extreme or exceptional drought, with the worst conditions in the southwest and northeast parts of the state.

Norfolk had its driest year on record, according to the National Weather Service. The city got just 13.27 inches of rain, which is less than half what it normally receives. Fremont, with 15.89 inches, had its driest year this century. Columbus (14.05 inches) and Wayne (12.35 inches) also had annual rain totals that were among the lowest ever recorded.

Conditions have been bad enough long enough that the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources Board of Directors voted in October to make the unpopular move of instituting water restrictions in 2023 on both municipalities and irrigators and to not allow any new groundwater wells for irrigation.

"If it doesn’t rain, we have to be prepared, not only for next year, but for the year or two following," Mike Sousek, the district's general manager, said in a news release issued after the board's October meeting. "We are being proactive. We have to prepare for the worst and help producers plan for a possible shortage of water in year two or three of the drought.”

Statewide, the 11-month period from January to November was the fourth-driest ever, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

That dryness has been taking its toll on agriculture. At the end of November, Nebraska had the driest soil in the country when measured by topsoil moisture, with 89% of its topsoil considered either short or very short of moisture.

The state's corn crop was estimated to be 16% lower in 2022 than in 2021, while the estimate for the soybean crop was a 19% drop.

Nebraska's winter wheat crop at the end of November was rated at 39% poor or very poor, while 82% of pasture land was in poor or very poor condition.

The dry conditions in 2022 were exacerbated by high winds. The weather service's Omaha office said in a tweet last month that average wind speeds in eastern Nebraska in 2022 were the highest recorded in more than 30 years.

That led to the office issuing a record number of red flag warnings and wind advisories. The 27 red flag warnings issued last year were more than in the previous four years combined.

High winds were an issue throughout Nebraska in 2022. The weather service's Hastings office said it issued more red flag and blowing dust warnings than in any other year, and its number of high wind warnings tied 2020 for the most in history.

The high winds, excessive heat and drought conditions helped drive a near-record wildfire season.

Ervin Portis of the Nebraska Emergency Response Agency said during the Nebraska Climate Assessment Response Committee's November meeting that wildfires burned more than 200,000 acres in the state in 2022, the second-most on record behind 2012. But in terms of damage, it was the worst wildfire season ever, Portis said, with $6 million in losses. The previous record was $2 million in 2012.

Excessive heat also helped fuel the drought and contribute to wildfires.

In Lincoln, 2022 wasn't a particularly warm year, with an average temperature of 52.5 degrees, which makes it only the seventh-warmest year since 2010, but there was some notable heat during the summer and early fall.

Lincoln had 67 days with a high of at least 90, which is the sixth-most in recorded history and the third-most since the 1930s. The city also set an all-time record for the number of 80-degree days, with more than 140.

Statewide, excessive heat wasn't that much of an issue, with 2022 about 1.5 degrees above average as of the end of November and on track to be cooler than either 2021 or 2020.

The question most experts are asking is whether the drought will improve or get worse.

Conditions have improved slightly over the past month, but it's unlikely there will be much change over the winter months, which is the state's typical dry period.

Lincoln, for example, averages about 2.8 inches of precipitation combined for December, January and February, or less than 10% of its average for the year.

The Associate Nebraska State Climatologist wrote in a Dec. 14 article on UNL's Cropwatch website that "it will take an aggressive precipitation pattern through this winter and next spring to eliminate the precipitation deficits that have accumulated across the state this fall."

Since the beginning of 2020, Lincoln has a precipitation deficit of more than 18 inches, while the statewide deficit is a little more than a foot. In northeast and southwest Nebraska, the three-year deficit is closer to 2 feet.

"It's difficult to make significant changes just because we don't get that much precipitation (over the winter)," State Climatologist Martha Durr said during the Nebraska Climate Assessment Response Committee meeting.

The real test will be during the spring and summer, when Lincoln and the state as a whole will need several inches more rain than normal to put a dent in drought conditions.

"Even a normal precipitation regime in spring would be helpful. Above normal would certainly preferred," Durr said during the meeting. "Drought alleviation is going to take some time."

She noted that the trend in recent decades has been short intense periods of drought followed by prolonged periods of above-normal precipitation.

After the last drought in 2012-13, Nebraska experienced seven straight years with above-average rainfall.