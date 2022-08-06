2A Lotteries for Sunday 8-7

LOTTERIES
SUNDAY
Nebraska 2 by 2
Red: 9-25
White: 8-25
Jackpot: $22,000
Pick 5
5-13-22-32-37
Pick 3
9-9-7
My Day
9-7-22
Lucky for Life
10-16-32-45-47 LB: 10
Powerball
8-15-46-56-68
Powerball: 3
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $20M
Both of the boy's legs were broken, leading to six operations.
I like the big guys up front. Without their skill, neither the passing, or rushing game clicks. Every running back will tell you the same stor…
Grand Island police have identified the driver who ran into two trees Monday night at Riverside Golf Course.
Investigators arrested Jason A. Jones after linking the Laurel man to a pair of receipts and a gun left at the scene of two Thursday morning house fires.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal of Grand Island has been cited for 18 violations by the U.S. Department of Labor in connection with the February death o…
About 1,000 people, many in uniform and all wearing solemn expressions, attended Marcello's memorial service at Third City Christian Church.
About 1,000 people, many in uniform and all wearing solemn expressions, attended Chris Marcello's funeral at Third City Christian Church. The father of four died of natural causes on July 27 at the age of 42.
Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the state patrol, said the state patrol is investigating the connection between the two fires. He asked anybody with information to contact the state patrol at 402-479-4921.
Brent Willard was arrested for disturbing the peace, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, second or subsequent offense.
A month later, it’s not clear what caused the ceiling to collapse that killed a 10-year-old from Wisconsin. There’s been no investigation by authorities, and none appears to be planned.
