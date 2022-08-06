 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Lotteries for Sunday 8-7

  • Updated
  • 0

LOTTERIES

SUNDAY

Nebraska 2 by 2

Red: 9-25

White: 8-25

Jackpot: $22,000

Pick 5

5-13-22-32-37

Pick 3

9-9-7

My Day

9-7-22

Lucky for Life

10-16-32-45-47 LB: 10

Powerball

8-15-46-56-68

Powerball: 3

Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $20M

