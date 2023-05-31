Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN — A combination of increasing expenses and marginal revenue growth means the University of Nebraska will be forced to close a $49.4 million budget shortfall in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Without cutting costs or finding additional revenue sources, NU's structural budget deficit will balloon to $79.8 million in 2024-25, university leaders told the Board of Regents at a special meeting Wednesday.

The informational meeting took place three weeks before regents will consider approving NU's two-year budget and setting tuition rates for the 2023-24 school year.

President Ted Carter said that while NU was reaching what he described as a "pivotal moment" in its 154-year history, the Cornhusker State's only public university system was not alone in the obstacles it faces.

"Large flagship institutions, even in the Big Ten, are not immune from these challenges," Carter said.

Colleges and universities across the country are facing similar struggles, Carter said, particularly as the number of traditional college-age students is on the decline, the cost of doing business is on the rise and questions circle about whether or not a four-year college degree is worth it.

But Carter said NU would have to navigate a potentially painful path forward to balance its books, using a combination of spending cuts and minimal tuition increases to do so.

Administrators will propose raising tuition rates for NU students by 3.5% in the coming school year at the regents' June 22 meeting as they begin planning how to close the remaining budget deficit.

The proposed increase amounts to an additional $9 per credit hour for undergraduate students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, or about $270 for 30 credit hours.

Full-time students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska at Kearney would pay $240 and $210 more, respectively, in tuition for the school year under the plan to be considered by the board.

While the additional tuition revenue would alleviate some of the financial strain NU is facing, it would not eliminate it entirely, administrators told the board.

If the tuition increases are approved as presented, NU still would be forced to cut $27.2 million from its budget in 2023-24 and $57.6 million in 2024-25.

Carter and Chris Kabourek, the NU system's chief financial officer, outlined how NU arrived at the latest round of budget shortfalls during a roughly 45-minute presentation Wednesday.

Dwindling student enrollments, driven in part by a statewide and national decline in the number of high school students, has resulted in losses in tuition revenue.

Meanwhile, "muted" growth in state appropriations has not kept up with inflation in recent years. After requesting a 3% increase from the Legislature — a proposal met with a 2% increase from Gov. Jim Pillen and members of the Appropriations Committee — NU will see its state appropriation increase by 2.5% for the coming biennium.

On the other side of the balance sheet, the costs associated with doing business at a major university system— the lion's share of which comes from paying employees' salary and benefits — also continue to rise.

Next year, faculty and staff will receive a 3% merit increase in salary, something administrators said was important to recruit and retain top teachers and researchers.

Health insurance costs for NU employees are expected to rise 10%, driven by an increasing number of high-dollar claims being made to the university's insurance carriers.

NU is also putting more money into updating technology across its campuses, both for educational purposes as well as to beef up cybersecurity, and has embarked on an aggressive plan to address deferred maintenance projects in its 900-plus buildings across the state.

In addition, the university is increasing funding for Career Scholarships for students pursuing careers in high-need areas and to staff the Rural Health Education Complex in Kearney beginning in 2025.

Those expenses are all helping to "keep the railroad running," Kabourek told regents, but did not give NU flexibility to plan for the future.

"There are no increases for strategic investment opportunities in the budget," he added. "Not to invest in new programs, not to invest in student services, not to invest in mental health; this is what it takes to keep the status quo."

Both Carter and Kabourek said they weren't comfortable dipping into the university system's cash reserve to bridge the gap until enrollment begins to rise again or state lawmakers give a substantial boost in state tax dollars to NU.

While Kabourek said NU's cash position was considered strong, he noted the university had only about $100 million available in unrestricted funds in the case of a "catastrophic event" — roughly 34 days' worth of operating costs.

"It's a little bit of a safety net, and can help us make some pragmatic decisions on cuts, but it will not solve our long-term challenges," Kabourek said.

Carter said NU didn't see its financial predicament as a "resource problem" but rather would look at how it could control costs and spending as a way to reduce the budget.

He said he's recently implemented a 5% cut and frozen hiring at Varner Hall — admittedly small steps in the grander budget picture — and said NU will begin charting a path forward in the coming weeks.

"What is clear, over the 50-plus years of being a system, is we've kind of become comfortable being comfortable," Carter said. "We have to think a little bit differently about how we approach everything from enrollment to what student success looks like."