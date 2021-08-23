This 2,000+ sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is completely updated inside. Main floor has living room, kitchen/dining room, pantry, 2 bedrooms and a large bath. The basement is finished and has a huge family room, bedroom, bathroom, and laundry/utility room. Home is on a large corner lot. Owner is licensed Real Estate Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $168,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Northwest School District unveiled plans Friday night for an improved football field and a new fieldhouse that will serve as a practice fa…
Shane Starkey, a 37-year-old Ravenna man, was arrested after allegedly recording two juvenile males in the men’s room Thursday evening at Mena…
- Updated
An NCAA investigation into Nebraska football surfaced 10 days before the season opener. At the center of that investigation are allegations of impermissible use of analysts during practices and games.
Executive Director Bill Ogg says he’s “very optimistic” about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, but there still are some concerns.
A local parent is voicing concerns about how Grand Island Senior High is handling its emerging COVID cases.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ogallala was canceled Thursday “due to threats against the safety of the staff,” according to the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department’s Facebook page.
No officers fired a service weapon during this incident and no officers were injured.
Early this week, one man told Grand Island Police he was struck by a chair leg. In another case, a man reported being assaulted with a Bud Lig…
Hopes for a nearer-to-normal school year at Grand Island Central Catholic have taken a hit as the coronavirus shockwave reaches another school.
Jamie Monie, a 50-year-old Grand Island man, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to six years and four months in federal p…