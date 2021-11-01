Beautifully maintained historical home. This charming home has three bedrooms upstairs with an additional bonus room and one main floor bedroom. Both of the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and the kitchen has been updated with newer appliances. Original wood floors, molding and trim blend well with the many updates that have been done to this home. Drywall has been installed throughout with the exception of a few closets. Every nook and cranny was utilized giving this home tons of storage options adding to it's 1900s charm. The exterior has been completely repainted, front porch was redone along with the roof. The location is hard to beat just 3 blocks from the towns square and a short walk straight down the street to the local Schools. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $179,000
