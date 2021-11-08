 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $179,000

Beautiful historic home with 3 bedrooms upstairs, bonus room, and 1 bedroom on main level. Newly remodeled bathrooms and kitchen has many updates including newer appliances.Original wood floors and moldings/trim give it that 1900s charm. Drywall has been installed throughout most of home. Exterior has been repainted, and front porch/roof have been redone. Great location near downtown and schools!

