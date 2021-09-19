 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $199,500

3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $199,500

3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $199,500

-3 Bedrooms -1.5 Bathrooms -Nice Upgraded Kitchen -Microwave, Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Fridge All Included -Open Dining to Living Room -1,192 Sq Ft -New Flooring on Main Level -Additional Closet and Built in Storage -Partial Finish Basement -Attached One Car Garage -Storage Shed -Additional Yard Space -Big, Beautiful Trees

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts