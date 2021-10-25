 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $205,000

Adorable turn-key ranch. This well designed layout makes great use of your square footage. Master Bedroom with ensuite and two additional bedrooms are on the main floor with updated kitchen, dining room, and laundry room. The spacious two car garage is insulated with new doors and openers, and access to the covered porch and private backyard. The basement is bonus space with an additional non conforming bedroom and family room. Tons of updates from the LVP flooring, windows, UG sprinklers, HVAC, Kitchen appliances, to the large driveway and extra parking slab. Within walking distance from the local school! Don't wait, this one won't stick around.

