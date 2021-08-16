 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $205,000

This 1,270 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is a gem! Open floor plan includes kitchen, dining room and living room. Master bedroom with master bath. Main floor laundry. Large living room and sun room upstairs; large family room and bedroom in the basement. Total finished square footage is 1,900+ sq ft. Newer roof, mature landscaping, large garage with pellet stove. Give Julie a call today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts