Gorgeous turn-key two story. This updated home has 3 large bedrooms and full bathroom on the upper level. Main floor boasts expansive living spaces, dream kitchen, half bathroom, laundry room, and office. The newly finished basement has it's own wet bar, theater room, 3/4 bathroom, and legal bedroom. Underground sprinklers were installed this spring and grass has been planted in the fenced yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $259,000
