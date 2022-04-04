 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $265,000

House Built in 1980, 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom, Detached 3 Car Garage, Large Driveway with Storage Space, 1.27 acres

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts