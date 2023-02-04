Located in one of Aurora's newest subdivisions is this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home with a 3-car garage. Features include an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with ample storage, large master bath with double vanity and walk in closet. Separated by the open living space are the additional two bedrooms and guest bath. This home has a full unfinished basement with lots of potential for a large family room, two additional bedrooms both with egress windows, rough-in for a bathroom, utility room, separate laundry area with additional space for storage or add another room for a office/ workout. The property will have underground sprinklers and yard completed in the spring. Don't miss out call today!