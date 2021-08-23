1,532 square feet ranch style home, well taken care of, low traffic, turn key ready. House was originally built in 2009/2010 and has been maintained and updated. This house is in a family friendly, active neighborhood with a park nearby, and located northwest of downtown Aurora. Outside of home has stone and vinyl siding. Front door has Anderson storm door in addition to exterior door. Deck on back of house has been well maintained and stained. Perennial landscaping with concrete edging outlines the home. The yard has underground sprinklers and spouts are tiled to ditch. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on the main level. Master bathroom has large walk in closet and attached master bathroom. Master bathroom has sliding shower doors and separate stool room. Guests have a large bathroom with tub/shower. There is a separate laundry room with cabinets and a countertop between guest bathroom and bedroom 2. A hallway linen closet is located next to bedroom 2. Bedroom 2 has a large closet with finishing shelving. The other bedroom is currently used as a den/office and had hardwood flooring that was installed in 2019. Living room has vaulted ceilings is open to dining room and kitchen. Large windows to the north and west provide natural light. In 2017, plush carpet was added to living and hallway. Deck is accessed through the dining room and has an Anderson storm door in addition to the exterior door. The kitchen has white KitchenAid appliances and oak cabinets. Hardwood flooring was added to kitchen floors in 2018. The basement is a partially finished.
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $289,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Northwest School District unveiled plans Friday night for an improved football field and a new fieldhouse that will serve as a practice fa…
Shane Starkey, a 37-year-old Ravenna man, was arrested after allegedly recording two juvenile males in the men’s room Thursday evening at Mena…
- Updated
An NCAA investigation into Nebraska football surfaced 10 days before the season opener. At the center of that investigation are allegations of impermissible use of analysts during practices and games.
Executive Director Bill Ogg says he’s “very optimistic” about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, but there still are some concerns.
A local parent is voicing concerns about how Grand Island Senior High is handling its emerging COVID cases.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ogallala was canceled Thursday “due to threats against the safety of the staff,” according to the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department’s Facebook page.
No officers fired a service weapon during this incident and no officers were injured.
Early this week, one man told Grand Island Police he was struck by a chair leg. In another case, a man reported being assaulted with a Bud Lig…
Hopes for a nearer-to-normal school year at Grand Island Central Catholic have taken a hit as the coronavirus shockwave reaches another school.
Jamie Monie, a 50-year-old Grand Island man, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to six years and four months in federal p…