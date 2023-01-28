 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $295,000

Welcome to 313 Cottage Park Dr. This three-bed, two-bath with a three car garage in a newer neighborhood is ready for you to call home. The main floor features a spacious open floorplan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, Master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath with double sink vanity. The full basement is ready for your finishing touches, it includes a laundry area with a washer & Dryer to stay with the home, rough-in for a bathroom and has an egress window. This home has an established yard, underground sprinklers and a Blaze Maple tree in the front. With nothing to do but move in, call today to schedule your private showing.

