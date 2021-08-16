This 3 bedroom, 3 bath 1,412 sq ft home includes finished basement, 2 car attached garage and shed. Features of the house include wood fireplace, large master bedroom with oversized closet, kitchen has walk-in pantry, spacious deck and underground sprinklers.
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $295,000
